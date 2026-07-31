Go Pro
→ Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside) (From InvestorPlace) (Ad)tc pixel

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
ASA Gold and Precious Metals logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Short interest fell 31.9% to 6,063 shares as of July 15, down from 8,897 shares on June 30. Short interest represented approximately 0.0% of shares, with a 0.1-day short-interest ratio.
  • ASA shares opened at $50.87 and were reported up 3.4%; the stock’s 12-month trading range is $30.95 to $83.20.
  • MarketBeat analysts maintain an average “Buy” rating, although Weiss Ratings recently downgraded the stock from “buy (b)” to “buy (b-).” Several investment firms also established new positions in the company.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,063 shares, a decrease of 31.9% from the June 30th total of 8,897 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 63,434 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Trading Up 3.4%

NYSE ASA opened at $50.87 on Friday. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $83.20. The company's fifty day moving average price is $55.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings downgraded ASA Gold and Precious Metals from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASA Gold and Precious Metals currently has an average rating of "Buy".

Get Our Latest Analysis on ASA Gold and Precious Metals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASA Gold and Precious Metals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WHI TRUST Co LLC acquired a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Group One Trading LLC acquired a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000.

About ASA Gold and Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

ASA Gold & Precious Metals Limited, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker ASA, is a closed-end investment company dedicated to providing shareholders with targeted exposure to the precious metals sector. Established in 1959 and domiciled in Guernsey, the company aims to combine dividend income with the potential for long-term capital appreciation by investing in a diversified suite of gold, silver, platinum and palladium assets.

The firm’s core activities involve constructing and managing a portfolio that blends equity positions in precious metals mining companies with direct holdings of physical bullion.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Right Now?

Before you consider ASA Gold and Precious Metals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ASA Gold and Precious Metals wasn't on the list.

While ASA Gold and Precious Metals currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026 Cover
7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026

Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
tc pixel
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
From Porter & Company (Ad)
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026

Recent Videos

He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It‘s Up 20%.
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It's Up 20%.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines