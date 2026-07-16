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Ascentage Pharma Group International (NASDAQ:AAPG) Shares Gap Up - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
July 16, 2026
Ascentage Pharma Group International logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Ascentage Pharma Group International (NASDAQ:AAPG) gapped up at the open, rising from a prior close of $19.24 to an opening price of $20.14 and last trading near $20.22.
  • Wall Street sentiment remains upbeat, with multiple analysts maintaining or initiating Buy ratings and a consensus price target of $46.43, well above the current share price.
  • The company’s shares have also seen some recent institutional activity, including a major position increase by UBS Group AG and new stakes from HSBC Holdings PLC and Citadel Advisors LLC.
  • Interested in Ascentage Pharma Group International? Here are five stocks we like better.

Ascentage Pharma Group International - Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:AAPG - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.24, but opened at $20.14. Ascentage Pharma Group International shares last traded at $20.2150, with a volume of 651 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ascentage Pharma Group International in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. B. Riley Financial started coverage on Ascentage Pharma Group International in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. China Intl Cap upgraded Ascentage Pharma Group International to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $46.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ascentage Pharma Group International

Ascentage Pharma Group International Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock's 50 day moving average is $18.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Ascentage Pharma Group International by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,345 shares of the company's stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 10,988 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International in the second quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International in the third quarter valued at approximately $383,000.

About Ascentage Pharma Group International

(Get Free Report)

Ascentage Pharma Group International is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small‐molecule therapeutics that modulate programmed cell death pathways, including the Bcl‐2 family and the MDM2–p53 axis. Its pipeline features orally bioavailable inhibitors such as APG-2575, a selective Bcl-2 inhibitor, and APG-115, a potent MDM2 antagonist, both aimed at reactivating apoptosis in cancer cells across hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

Founded in 2008 by biotechnology entrepreneur Dr.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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