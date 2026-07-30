ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06, FiscalAI reports. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 7.03%.The company had revenue of $81.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.96 billion.

Here are the key takeaways from ASE Technology's conference call:

Strong Q2 performance: Consolidated revenue rose 27% year over year to TWD 191.1 billion, while operating profit more than doubled to TWD 21.1 billion and operating margin expanded to 11.1%.

Consolidated revenue rose 27% year over year to TWD 191.1 billion, while operating profit more than doubled to TWD 21.1 billion and operating margin expanded to 11.1%. The ATM business reached record revenue of TWD 126.1 billion, up 36% year over year, driven by higher LEAP mix, stronger utilization and operating leverage; management expects ATM revenue to grow approximately 35% for the full year.

Management raised its LEAP outlook, saying 2026 revenue is tracking about $200 million above the prior $3.5 billion target and targeting a doubling of LEAP revenue in 2027 . ATM gross margin is expected to continue improving and potentially exceed 30% in the fourth quarter.

. ATM gross margin is expected to continue improving and potentially exceed 30% in the fourth quarter. Q3 guidance calls for consolidated revenue growth of 21%-22% sequentially, with a 20.5%-21.5% gross margin and 11.5%-12.5% operating margin; ATM revenue is expected to rise 11%-13% sequentially.

ASE plans to add another $2 billion to 2026 capital expenditures, bringing the total to roughly $10.5 billion, and acknowledged that heavy investment may keep free cash flow negative for some time. Total interest-bearing debt rose TWD 40.9 billion sequentially to TWD 306.2 billion.

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ASE Technology Trading Up 12.0%

NYSE:ASX traded up $3.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.85. 13,711,726 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,130,152. ASE Technology has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $45.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.26 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.48.

ASE Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.4171 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This is a boost from ASE Technology's previous annual dividend of $0.36. This represents a dividend yield of 96.0%. ASE Technology's payout ratio is 45.59%.

ASE Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ASE Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly revenue accelerated. ASE reported 2Q26 revenue of NT$191.1 billion, up 26.7% year over year and 10.0% sequentially. The growth indicates continued strength across its semiconductor packaging and testing business. ASE Technology second-quarter financial results

ASE reported 2Q26 revenue of NT$191.1 billion, up 26.7% year over year and 10.0% sequentially. The growth indicates continued strength across its semiconductor packaging and testing business. Positive Sentiment: Earnings exceeded expectations. Reported earnings per share of $0.29 surpassed the consensus estimate of $0.23, supporting the positive market reaction. ASE also posted a 13.48% return on equity and a 7.03% net margin. ASE Technology earnings report

Reported earnings per share of $0.29 surpassed the consensus estimate of $0.23, supporting the positive market reaction. ASE also posted a 13.48% return on equity and a 7.03% net margin. Positive Sentiment: ASE raised 2026 capital expenditure guidance by $2 billion to approximately $10.5 billion. Management cited strong demand, suggesting confidence in future volumes and a willingness to expand capacity. Reuters report on ASE capital spending

Management cited strong demand, suggesting confidence in future volumes and a willingness to expand capacity. Neutral Sentiment: Higher investment creates both opportunity and execution risk. The expanded spending could support long-term growth, but it may also weigh on free cash flow if demand weakens or new capacity takes longer to generate returns. Investors should review management’s earnings-call commentary for utilization and returns expectations. ASE Technology Q2 2026 earnings call transcript

The expanded spending could support long-term growth, but it may also weigh on free cash flow if demand weakens or new capacity takes longer to generate returns. Investors should review management’s earnings-call commentary for utilization and returns expectations. Neutral Sentiment: One third-party earnings summary lists revenue figures that are inconsistent with ASE’s official NT$191.1 billion report, so investors should rely on the company’s release when assessing results.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on ASX shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded ASE Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of ASE Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASE Technology currently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ASX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASE Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 16.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,425 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ASE Technology by 15.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,775,272 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $50,591,000 after acquiring an additional 780,651 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASE Technology by 16.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in ASE Technology by 261.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,647 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in ASE Technology by 537.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,928 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.80% of the company's stock.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. NYSE: ASX, commonly referred to as ASE, is a Taiwan-based provider of semiconductor assembly and testing services. The company focuses on back-end semiconductor manufacturing and related services that prepare integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices for final use. Its core activities include advanced IC packaging, final testing, wafer probing, and related engineering and supply-chain support for semiconductor customers.

ASE offers a range of products and technical capabilities designed to meet increasingly complex packaging and system-in-package requirements.

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