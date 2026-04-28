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Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Ashland logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Ashland reported quarterly EPS of $0.91, missing the Zacks consensus of $0.97 by $0.06 and showing a negative net margin of -38.26% despite a positive return on equity of 7.58%.
  • The stock fell about 1.4% to $56.91 on Tuesday with volume above average; the company has a market cap of $2.6 billion and a negative P/E of -3.77.
  • Wall Street ratings are mixed with a MarketBeat consensus of "Hold" and a $66.11 price target, while institutional investors own roughly 93.95% of the shares and several funds recently increased positions.
  • Five stocks we like better than Ashland.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06), Zacks reports. Ashland had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 38.26%.

Ashland Stock Down 1.4%

NYSE ASH traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $56.91. The stock had a trading volume of 938,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,760. The business's fifty day moving average price is $56.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Ashland has a 52-week low of $46.29 and a 52-week high of $65.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASH. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Ashland in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Evercore set a $62.00 price target on Ashland in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Ashland in a research report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ashland from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on Ashland from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $66.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ashland

Institutional Trading of Ashland

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASH. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Ashland by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,306 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 7,309 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Ashland by 6.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ashland by 49.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,454 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $16,865,000 after acquiring an additional 94,067 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ashland by 1.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 387,132 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $22,953,000 after acquiring an additional 6,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ashland by 10.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 152,830 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $9,061,000 after acquiring an additional 13,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.95% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Ashland

Here are the key news stories impacting Ashland this week:

About Ashland

(Get Free Report)

Ashland Inc is a global specialty chemicals company that develops, manufactures and supplies a broad range of performance and process-critical additives, ingredients and technologies. Its portfolio spans performance additives for coatings, adhesives and sealants; specialty ingredients for personal care and pharmaceutical applications; and process aids used in water treatment and other industrial processes. Ashland aims to address customer challenges by delivering tailored solutions that improve product performance, processing efficiency and sustainability outcomes.

Founded in 1924 as the Ashland Oil & Refining Company, the firm gradually expanded into the specialty chemicals sector over the second half of the 20th century.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Ashland (NYSE:ASH)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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