Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Ashland (NYSE:ASH - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06), Zacks reports. Ashland had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 38.26%.
Ashland Stock Down 1.4%
NYSE ASH traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $56.91. The stock had a trading volume of 938,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,760. The business's fifty day moving average price is $56.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Ashland has a 52-week low of $46.29 and a 52-week high of $65.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.45.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently commented on ASH. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Ashland in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Evercore set a $62.00 price target on Ashland in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Ashland in a research report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ashland from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on Ashland from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $66.11.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Ashland
Institutional Trading of Ashland
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASH. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Ashland by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,306 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 7,309 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Ashland by 6.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ashland by 49.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,454 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $16,865,000 after acquiring an additional 94,067 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ashland by 1.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 387,132 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $22,953,000 after acquiring an additional 6,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ashland by 10.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 152,830 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $9,061,000 after acquiring an additional 13,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.95% of the company's stock.
Key Stories Impacting Ashland
Here are the key news stories impacting Ashland this week:
- Neutral Sentiment: Carol Joy Holling Camp in Ashland unveiled a $2.7M lake renovation ahead of summer—community development, no corporate connection. Carol Joy Holling Camp in Ashland unveils $2.7 million lake renovation before summer
- Neutral Sentiment: A 40-acre prescribed burn was planned near the Ashland watershed—local land management activity, not related to Ashland Inc. 40-acre prescribed burn planned near Ashland watershed April 28th
- Neutral Sentiment: Fire destroyed an unoccupied house in Ashland—local incident with no corporate implications. Fire destroys unoccupied house in Ashland
- Neutral Sentiment: New details released on a double homicide near an Ashland Walmart—public safety story, unrelated to Ashland Inc. New information about double homicide near Ashland Walmart
- Neutral Sentiment: An alleged arsonist from Ashland was charged with burning down their own home—local criminal case, no corporate link. Alleged arsonist from Ashland charged with burning down own home
- Neutral Sentiment: A two-alarm fire engulfed an Ashland home; structure ruled a total loss—local property loss, not company-related. 2-alarm fire engulfs Ashland home, structure ruled total loss
- Neutral Sentiment: Another report: an Ashland, MA home was destroyed in a two-alarm fire—local news, no impact on ASH. Ashland MA home destroyed in two-alarm fire. What fire officials say
- Neutral Sentiment: Fatal house fire in Ashland (KY) killed two adults—tragic local event, unrelated to Ashland Inc.’s business. Report: 2 adults die in fatal Ashland house fire Sunday morning
- Neutral Sentiment: Multi-alarm fire consumed a home in Ashland—local emergency coverage, no corporate tie. Multi-alarm fire consumes home in Ashland
- Neutral Sentiment: Man accused of arson in connection with a suspicious house fire in Ashland—criminal allegation, not related to Ashland Inc. Man accused of arson in connection with suspicious house fire in Ashland
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage: two people dead after structure fire in Ashland, KY—another local fatality report, no corporate relevance. Two people dead after structure fire in Ashland, Ky.
About Ashland
(Get Free Report
)
Ashland Inc is a global specialty chemicals company that develops, manufactures and supplies a broad range of performance and process-critical additives, ingredients and technologies. Its portfolio spans performance additives for coatings, adhesives and sealants; specialty ingredients for personal care and pharmaceutical applications; and process aids used in water treatment and other industrial processes. Ashland aims to address customer challenges by delivering tailored solutions that improve product performance, processing efficiency and sustainability outcomes.
Founded in 1924 as the Ashland Oil & Refining Company, the firm gradually expanded into the specialty chemicals sector over the second half of the 20th century.
Further Reading
This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.
Before you consider Ashland, you'll want to hear this.
MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ashland wasn't on the list.
While Ashland currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.
View The Five Stocks Here
Just getting into the stock market? These 10 simple stocks can help beginning investors build long-term wealth without knowing options, technicals, or other advanced strategies.Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.
Link copied to clipboard.