ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $815.01, but opened at $908.6499. ASM International shares last traded at $909.98, with a volume of 622 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded ASM International from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Research Report on ASMIY

ASM International Stock Performance

The stock's 50-day moving average price is $1,058.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $927.59. The company has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 1.99.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $6.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.87 by $0.05. ASM International had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 31.94%.The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.15 billion. Analysts anticipate that ASM International NV will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International OTCMKTS: ASMIY is a Netherlands-based supplier of wafer processing equipment for the global semiconductor industry. The company develops and manufactures systems used in the deposition and formation of thin films on semiconductor wafers, with a strong reputation for atomic layer deposition (ALD) technology. Its equipment is used in the production of advanced logic, memory, power devices and related semiconductor components where precise control of film thickness and composition is critical.

ASM's product portfolio centers on deposition and epitaxy platforms that support a range of process chemistries and materials, including ALD and other chemical vapor deposition techniques.

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