Go Pro
→ Here’s the stock symbol I’ve promised (From Stansberry Research) (Ad)tc pixel

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
ASM International logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • ASM International shares surged at the open, rising from a prior close of $815.01 to $908.65 before last trading near $909.98.
  • Analyst sentiment is broadly positive: the stock carries a “Moderate Buy” consensus, with ratings including one Strong Buy, five Buys, one Hold and one Sell.
  • The company slightly exceeded quarterly earnings expectations, reporting $6.92 EPS versus the $6.87 consensus, while revenue came in at $1.14 billion, just below forecasts.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of ASM International.

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $815.01, but opened at $908.6499. ASM International shares last traded at $909.98, with a volume of 622 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded ASM International from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Research Report on ASMIY

ASM International Stock Performance

The stock's 50-day moving average price is $1,058.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $927.59. The company has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 1.99.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $6.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.87 by $0.05. ASM International had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 31.94%.The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.15 billion. Analysts anticipate that ASM International NV will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

ASM International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASM International OTCMKTS: ASMIY is a Netherlands-based supplier of wafer processing equipment for the global semiconductor industry. The company develops and manufactures systems used in the deposition and formation of thin films on semiconductor wafers, with a strong reputation for atomic layer deposition (ALD) technology. Its equipment is used in the production of advanced logic, memory, power devices and related semiconductor components where precise control of film thickness and composition is critical.

ASM's product portfolio centers on deposition and epitaxy platforms that support a range of process chemistries and materials, including ALD and other chemical vapor deposition techniques.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in ASM International Right Now?

Before you consider ASM International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ASM International wasn't on the list.

While ASM International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Cover
7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

With the proliferation of data centers and electric vehicles, the electric grid will only get more strained. Download this report to learn how energy stocks can play a role in your portfolio as the global demand for energy continues to grow.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
CODE RED: AI Meltdown Imminent?
CODE RED: AI Meltdown Imminent?
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
tc pixel
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026

Recent Videos

If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines