ASML (ASML) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2026 Pre recorded results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 15th. Analysts expect ASML to announce earnings of $7.98 per share and revenue of $10.3318 billion for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 Pre recorded earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 15, 2026 at 1:00 AM ET.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 48.69%. On average, analysts expect ASML to post $37 EPS for the current fiscal year and $49 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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ASML Price Performance

NASDAQ ASML opened at $1,747.28 on Wednesday. ASML has a 1 year low of $683.48 and a 1 year high of $1,999.96. The business's fifty day moving average is $1,682.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,463.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Key ASML News

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASML

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 978,922 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,047,309,000 after purchasing an additional 129,320 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in ASML by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,463 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $30,124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC increased its stake in ASML by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 24,076 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $25,758,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in ASML by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 295,435 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $316,077,000 after buying an additional 5,776 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in ASML by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 9,178 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $9,819,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ASML from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,854.12.

Get Our Latest Report on ASML

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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