ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.53 EPS

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $8.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.68 by $0.53, FiscalAI reports. ASML had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The company had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.24 billion.

Here are the key takeaways from ASML's conference call:

Q1 net sales were €8.8 billion (within guidance) with installed‑base revenue of €2.5 billion slightly above guidance, a gross margin at the high end of guidance of 53% , and net income of €2.8 billion .

(within guidance) with installed‑base revenue of slightly above guidance, a gross margin at the high end of guidance of , and net income of . Q2 guidance is for total net sales of €8.4–9.0 billion (including €2.5 billion installed‑base) and a gross margin of 51–52% .

(including installed‑base) and a gross margin of . Full‑year 2026 revenue outlook was narrowed and raised to €36–40 billion , with gross margin guidance maintained at 51–53% and management saying this range can accommodate potential export‑control outcomes.

, with gross margin guidance maintained at and management saying this range can accommodate potential export‑control outcomes. Capacity plans include delivering at least 60 Low‑NA EUV systems in 2026 and the ability to scale to at least 80 in 2027, alongside non‑EUV shipments and installed‑base upgrades to meet customer demand.

systems in 2026 and the ability to scale to at least in 2027, alongside non‑EUV shipments and installed‑base upgrades to meet customer demand. Technology progress highlighted a demonstrated 1,000‑watt source (enabling ~330 wafers/hour by 2031), increased NXE:3800E throughput and a NXE:3800F spec of 260 wph, plus advancing High‑NA ecosystem readiness for multiple nodes.

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ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $1,518.30 on Wednesday. ASML has a fifty-two week low of $614.06 and a fifty-two week high of $1,547.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.88. The company's 50 day moving average price is $1,393.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,212.61.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a $3.1771 dividend. This is an increase from ASML's previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $12.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. ASML's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.10%.

Key Stories Impacting ASML

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Institutional Trading of ASML

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Binnacle Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 78.9% during the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASML. Zacks Research lowered shares of ASML from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of ASML from $1,550.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Santander lowered shares of ASML from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,482.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASML

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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