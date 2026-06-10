ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Price Down 2.5% - Here's Why

Shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) fell 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1,723.21 and last traded at $1,734.19. 2,569,188 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 1,830,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,777.77.

Get ASML alerts: Sign Up

Key Headlines Impacting ASML

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Positive Sentiment: ASML’s recent rally has been fueled by bullish sentiment that the company remains a key beneficiary of long-term semiconductor spending, with several reports highlighting its record valuation, strong momentum, and rising investor interest in the stock.

ASML’s recent rally has been fueled by bullish sentiment that the company remains a key beneficiary of long-term semiconductor spending, with several reports highlighting its record valuation, strong momentum, and rising investor interest in the stock. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America reiterated a Buy rating and raised its price target on ASML, reinforcing analyst confidence in the company’s growth outlook after its technology conference.

Bank of America reiterated a rating and raised its price target on ASML, reinforcing analyst confidence in the company’s growth outlook after its technology conference. Positive Sentiment: ASML has been linked to Elon Musk’s proposed “Terafab” chip manufacturing ambitions, which could increase demand for ASML’s advanced lithography tools if the project moves forward. ASML Weighs Musk Terafab Talks Against Valuation And Governance Questions

ASML has been linked to Elon Musk’s proposed “Terafab” chip manufacturing ambitions, which could increase demand for ASML’s advanced lithography tools if the project moves forward. Neutral Sentiment: ASML received an average analyst rating of Moderate Buy , which supports a constructive outlook but does not materially change the current narrative.

ASML received an average analyst rating of , which supports a constructive outlook but does not materially change the current narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Discussion around a potential SpaceX IPO has added to broader semiconductor optimism, but the connection to ASML is indirect and more of a sector sentiment boost than a company-specific catalyst. If the SpaceX IPO Is a Hit, One Industry Could Become an Ultimate Buy in 2027 and Beyond

Discussion around a potential SpaceX IPO has added to broader semiconductor optimism, but the connection to ASML is indirect and more of a sector sentiment boost than a company-specific catalyst. Negative Sentiment: ASML agreed to cut fewer jobs after talks with Dutch unions, which may reduce near-term cost-cutting benefits and suggests management is balancing restructuring with labor pressure. ASML to cut fewer jobs after talks with Dutch unions

ASML agreed to cut fewer jobs after talks with Dutch unions, which may reduce near-term cost-cutting benefits and suggests management is balancing restructuring with labor pressure. Negative Sentiment: Some recent commentary warns that semiconductor stocks may be due for a correction after a strong run, and short sellers have started targeting the sector more aggressively, which could pressure ASML if the momentum cools. Semiconductor shorts pile on as winning trade reverses

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASML. Morningstar lowered ASML to a "sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut ASML from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,589.63.

Read Our Latest Report on ASML

ASML Trading Down 2.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of $682.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.20, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,508.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,353.94.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 27.65%. Analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASML

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 4.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 990,816 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $959,180,000 after purchasing an additional 38,660 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 34.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,583 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $15,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 424.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $15,393,000 after purchasing an additional 11,644 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 314.0% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 24,626 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $23,841,000 after purchasing an additional 18,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bingham Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth $1,444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company's stock.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ASML, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ASML wasn't on the list.

While ASML currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here