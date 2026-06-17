ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Trading 3.5% Higher - Still a Buy?

Shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) traded up 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1,938.49 and last traded at $1,867.83. 2,315,037 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 1,854,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,803.89.

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ASML News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded ASML from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,750.00 price target on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,589.63.

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ASML Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $734.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,561.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,383.61.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 27.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 4.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 990,816 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $959,180,000 after purchasing an additional 38,660 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 424.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $15,393,000 after acquiring an additional 11,644 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 314.0% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 24,626 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $23,841,000 after acquiring an additional 18,677 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,444,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ASML by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,467 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $24,036,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company's stock.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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