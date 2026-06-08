ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Trading 6.5% Higher - Here's What Happened

Shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) traded up 6.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1,769.49 and last traded at $1,749.04. 2,035,945 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 1,810,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,641.74.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Freedom Capital upgraded ASML from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. DZ Bank restated a "neutral" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut ASML from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,589.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ASML

ASML Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $687.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.73, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,490.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,343.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.36.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 27.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Binnacle Investments Inc boosted its holdings in ASML by 78.9% in the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in ASML by 1,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in ASML by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company's stock.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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