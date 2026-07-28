ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Trading Down 4.4% - What's Next?

Shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1,553.58 and last traded at $1,582.95. 2,969,957 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 1,903,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,655.26.
ASML News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Bank of America characterized the selloff as an overreaction, arguing that China’s emerging immersion DUV tools pose limited near-term financial risk because ASML retains substantial technological and manufacturing advantages. The bank reportedly sees significant upside for ASML. Bank of America sees ASML as resilient amid China concerns
- Positive Sentiment: ASML’s recent operating outlook remains supportive: the company raised its 2026 guidance and continues to cite strong demand from artificial intelligence, advanced logic and memory investments. Its extreme ultraviolet lithography systems remain critical to leading-edge chip production. Explainer: The $400 million ASML printers key for the AI chip boom
- Neutral Sentiment: ASML is continuing its share-buyback program, repurchasing shares during the week of July 20–24. Buybacks provide some support for earnings per share but have not offset broader concerns about China and semiconductor-sector valuations. ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
- Negative Sentiment: Reports that Shanghai Aishengna Electronic Technology Group, a state-backed Chinese company, has begun limited mass production of domestically developed immersion deep-ultraviolet (DUV) lithography machines triggered the latest selling. The tools could eventually compete with ASML’s older-generation DUV systems, which remain important to China’s semiconductor manufacturers. Exclusive-China starts production of home-grown immersion DUV chipmaking tools
- Negative Sentiment: Investors are also weighing a broader geopolitical squeeze: U.S. export controls restrict ASML’s access to China’s advanced-equipment market, while Beijing’s self-sufficiency drive could reduce demand for the DUV products ASML can still sell there. The immediate commercial threat appears limited, but the development raises questions about the durability of ASML’s China revenue and premium valuation. China's chip tool push shows ASML caught in US-China squeeze
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus set a $2,100.00 target price on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen raised ASML from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,970.33.
Read Our Latest Analysis on ASML
ASML Stock Down 4.4%
The firm has a market capitalization of $622.55 billion, a PE ratio of 49.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,758.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,529.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.65 EPS for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 52.71% and a net margin of 30.11%.The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 43.6 EPS for the current year.
ASML Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $2.1507 per share. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. ASML's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.74%.
Institutional Trading of ASML
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASML. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ASML by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,484,949 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,798,268,000 after buying an additional 132,353 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 6.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,641,565 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,168,227,000 after acquiring an additional 96,860 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,560,256 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,060,833,000 after acquiring an additional 19,051 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of ASML by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,526,411 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,633,046,000 after purchasing an additional 193,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ASML by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,033,583 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,364,963,000 after purchasing an additional 18,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company's stock.
ASML Company Profile
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ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.
ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.
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