ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Trading Down 4.4% - What's Next?

Shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1,553.58 and last traded at $1,582.95. 2,969,957 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 1,903,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,655.26.

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ASML News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus set a $2,100.00 target price on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen raised ASML from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,970.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ASML

ASML Stock Down 4.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of $622.55 billion, a PE ratio of 49.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,758.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,529.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.65 EPS for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 52.71% and a net margin of 30.11%.The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 43.6 EPS for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $2.1507 per share. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. ASML's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.74%.

Institutional Trading of ASML

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASML. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ASML by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,484,949 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,798,268,000 after buying an additional 132,353 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 6.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,641,565 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,168,227,000 after acquiring an additional 96,860 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,560,256 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,060,833,000 after acquiring an additional 19,051 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of ASML by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,526,411 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,633,046,000 after purchasing an additional 193,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ASML by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,033,583 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,364,963,000 after purchasing an additional 18,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company's stock.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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