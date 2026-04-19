ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC - Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 352.67.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASC. Shore Capital Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 216 price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 600 price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on ASOS
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other ASOS news, insider William Barker acquired 132,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 381 per share, with a total value of £504,653.55. Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company's stock.
ASOS Stock Performance
LON ASC opened at GBX 227.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 342.80. ASOS has a 52-week low of GBX 206.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 375.30. The business's 50-day moving average price is GBX 247.91 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 260.26. The firm has a market cap of £271.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91, a P/E/G ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.25.
ASOS Company Profile
(Get Free Report
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ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.
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