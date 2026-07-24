Go Pro
→ Elon says “don’t save money.” Is he right? (From Freedom Financial) (Ad)tc pixel

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
Aspen Aerogels logo with Construction background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Aspen Aerogels has a consensus analyst rating of Hold from six brokerages, with a mixed split of two sell ratings, one hold, and three buy ratings. The average 1-year price target is about $5.19.
  • The company recently reported quarterly earnings of -$0.28 per share, slightly worse than expectations, while revenue came in at $37.88 million, above estimates but down 51.8% from a year earlier.
  • ASPN shares opened at $5.15 and remain highly volatile, with a beta of 2.98. Institutional ownership is high, with hedge funds and other investors holding 97.64% of the stock.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN - Get Free Report) have received an average rating of "Hold" from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.1875.

ASPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $5.75 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

View Our Latest Report on ASPN

Aspen Aerogels Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ASPN opened at $5.15 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.31. The company has a market cap of $427.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.98. Aspen Aerogels has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $37.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $36.58 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 22.16% and a negative net margin of 48.64%.The firm's revenue was down 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Aspen Aerogels has set its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.240--0.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPN. Balance Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,523 shares of the construction company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Jefferson Bridge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, headquartered in Northborough, Massachusetts, develops and manufactures high-performance aerogel insulation materials and custom engineered solutions. Founded in 2001 as a spin-out from Department of Energy research, the company pursued an initial public offering on the NYSE in 2014 under the ticker ASPN. Aspen Aerogels combines proprietary aerogel formulations with advanced manufacturing processes to deliver products known for their low thermal conductivity, lightweight construction and robust mechanical properties.

The company's product portfolio spans blanket insulation, boards, and custom shapes built around several proprietary brands, including Pyrogel, Cryogel and Spaceloft.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Aspen Aerogels Right Now?

Before you consider Aspen Aerogels, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Aspen Aerogels wasn't on the list.

While Aspen Aerogels currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom Cover
10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom

The AI boom is creating opportunities across semiconductors, cloud computing, enterprise software, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and automation.

Inside this report, you’ll find 10 companies positioned to benefit as artificial intelligence moves from hype to real-world deployment and becomes a core growth driver for corporate America.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Trump’s emergency dollar reset
Trump’s emergency dollar reset
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
By Sam Quirke | July 17, 2026
tc pixel
Legendary Stock Bull Says: “Brace for an Epic Price Crash”
Legendary Stock Bull Says: “Brace for an Epic Price Crash”
From The Oxford Club (Ad)
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
By Chris Markoch | July 18, 2026

Recent Videos

A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines