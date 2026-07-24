Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN - Get Free Report) have received an average rating of "Hold" from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.1875.

ASPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $5.75 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

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Aspen Aerogels Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ASPN opened at $5.15 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.31. The company has a market cap of $427.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.98. Aspen Aerogels has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $37.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $36.58 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 22.16% and a negative net margin of 48.64%.The firm's revenue was down 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Aspen Aerogels has set its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.240--0.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPN. Balance Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,523 shares of the construction company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Jefferson Bridge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, headquartered in Northborough, Massachusetts, develops and manufactures high-performance aerogel insulation materials and custom engineered solutions. Founded in 2001 as a spin-out from Department of Energy research, the company pursued an initial public offering on the NYSE in 2014 under the ticker ASPN. Aspen Aerogels combines proprietary aerogel formulations with advanced manufacturing processes to deliver products known for their low thermal conductivity, lightweight construction and robust mechanical properties.

The company's product portfolio spans blanket insulation, boards, and custom shapes built around several proprietary brands, including Pyrogel, Cryogel and Spaceloft.

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