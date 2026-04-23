Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN - Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.10 and traded as low as $3.16. Aspen Aerogels shares last traded at $3.2450, with a volume of 2,883,033 shares.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Friday, March 27th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $4.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels Trading Down 8.6%

The business's fifty day moving average is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average is $4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The construction company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.07). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 143.69% and a negative return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $41.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $44.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Aspen Aerogels's revenue for the quarter was down 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Aspen Aerogels has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.280--0.240 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspen Aerogels

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,510,370 shares of the construction company's stock worth $31,392,000 after buying an additional 22,686 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 4,351,700 shares of the construction company's stock worth $12,315,000 after buying an additional 912,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 237.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,129,934 shares of the construction company's stock worth $11,688,000 after buying an additional 2,907,558 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,501,469 shares of the construction company's stock worth $7,079,000 after buying an additional 556,833 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,602,049 shares of the construction company's stock worth $4,535,000 after buying an additional 17,178 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, headquartered in Northborough, Massachusetts, develops and manufactures high-performance aerogel insulation materials and custom engineered solutions. Founded in 2001 as a spin-out from Department of Energy research, the company pursued an initial public offering on the NYSE in 2014 under the ticker ASPN. Aspen Aerogels combines proprietary aerogel formulations with advanced manufacturing processes to deliver products known for their low thermal conductivity, lightweight construction and robust mechanical properties.

The company's product portfolio spans blanket insulation, boards, and custom shapes built around several proprietary brands, including Pyrogel, Cryogel and Spaceloft.

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