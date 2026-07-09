Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN - Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.55 and traded as low as $5.04. Aspen Aerogels shares last traded at $5.2050, with a volume of 949,348 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating and set a $5.75 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $5.19.

Read Our Latest Report on ASPN

Aspen Aerogels Stock Up 1.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The business's 50 day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.13. The firm has a market cap of $431.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.98.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 48.64% and a negative return on equity of 22.16%. The company had revenue of $37.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $36.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Aspen Aerogels has set its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.240--0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aspen Aerogels

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 184.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,235 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 95.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,523 shares of the construction company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Balance Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, headquartered in Northborough, Massachusetts, develops and manufactures high-performance aerogel insulation materials and custom engineered solutions. Founded in 2001 as a spin-out from Department of Energy research, the company pursued an initial public offering on the NYSE in 2014 under the ticker ASPN. Aspen Aerogels combines proprietary aerogel formulations with advanced manufacturing processes to deliver products known for their low thermal conductivity, lightweight construction and robust mechanical properties.

The company's product portfolio spans blanket insulation, boards, and custom shapes built around several proprietary brands, including Pyrogel, Cryogel and Spaceloft.

Further Reading

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