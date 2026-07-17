Assa Abloy (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Releases Earnings Results

Assa Abloy (OTCMKTS:ASAZY - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21, Zacks reports. Assa Abloy had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 15.93%.

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Assa Abloy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASAZY opened at $17.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Assa Abloy has a twelve month low of $16.22 and a twelve month high of $21.98. The stock's 50 day moving average is $17.67 and its 200-day moving average is $19.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Assa Abloy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Assa Abloy in a report on Monday, June 15th. Dnb Carnegie raised shares of Assa Abloy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Assa Abloy in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Assa Abloy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Research Report on ASAZY

About Assa Abloy

Assa Abloy is a global provider of door opening solutions, formed in 1994 through the merger of Swedish lock manufacturer ASSA and Finnish lock specialist Abloy. Building on a legacy that dates back to 1907, the company has grown into a diversified security technology group offering a broad portfolio of mechanical and electromechanical locks, access control systems, identification technology and entrance automation. Assa Abloy serves a wide range of end markets, including commercial buildings, residential dwellings, institutions, transportation hubs and hospitality venues.

The company's product offerings encompass traditional mechanical locks and keys as well as advanced digital solutions such as mobile access credentials, smart door locks and cloud-based access management platforms.

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