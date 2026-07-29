Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) Expected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.70) per share and revenue of $8.5990 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 7, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.11. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 4.21% and a negative net margin of 8.98%.The business had revenue of $8.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 million. On average, analysts expect Assembly Biosciences to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Assembly Biosciences Trading Up 1.2%

ASMB stock opened at $25.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $411.31 million, a P/E ratio of -232.82 and a beta of 1.08. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $25.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.60. Assembly Biosciences has a 1-year low of $16.90 and a 1-year high of $39.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ASMB shares. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 28th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Assembly Biosciences from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho set a $45.00 target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Assembly Biosciences currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $44.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASMB

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $473,000. Superstring Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,220,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 354.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 76,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 837,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $28,540,000 after acquiring an additional 85,299 shares during the last quarter. 19.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc NASDAQ: ASMB is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for hepatitis B virus (HBV) and hepatitis D virus (HDV) infections. The company's core expertise lies in small-molecule modulation of viral proteins and host-targeted pathways to achieve sustained viral suppression and potential functional cure. Assembly's research model integrates medicinal chemistry, structural biology and translational virology to advance its pipeline from early discovery through clinical development.

The company's lead programs include core protein allosteric modulators (CpAMs) designed to disrupt the HBV lifecycle by interfering with capsid assembly and viral DNA replication, as well as prenylation inhibitors targeting the HDV lifecycle.

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