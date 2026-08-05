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Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
Assurant logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Assurant shares reached a new 52-week high after the company reported quarterly EPS of $6.41, exceeding the $5.17 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 9.4% year over year to $3.45 billion.
  • Management raised its full-year outlook following a record second quarter, and analysts remain broadly positive, with nine Buy ratings and an average price target of $291.43.
  • Assurant declared a quarterly dividend of $0.88 per share, or $3.52 annualized, representing a 1.2% yield and an 18.01% payout ratio; insiders have sold 36,000 shares over the past three months.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by September 1st.

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $302.29 and last traded at $298.85, with a volume of 45074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $281.31.

The financial services provider reported $6.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 7.60%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.56 earnings per share.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Assurant's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.01%.

Trending Headlines about Assurant

Here are the key news stories impacting Assurant this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Assurant reported second-quarter earnings of $6.41 per share, well above the $5.16–$5.17 consensus estimate and up from $5.56 a year earlier. Revenue increased 9.4% year over year to $3.45 billion, also topping expectations. Assurant Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
  • Positive Sentiment: Management increased its full-year outlook and characterized the quarter as a record second quarter, signaling stronger expected operating performance and providing a positive catalyst for AIZ. Assurant Increases Full Year Outlook, Delivers Record Second Quarter Results
  • Positive Sentiment: Assurant’s second-quarter sales beat analyst estimates, reinforcing the earnings report’s indication of healthy business momentum. Assurant’s Q2 CY2026 Sales Beat Estimates
  • Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research made mixed changes to future forecasts: it slightly lowered its Q1 2027 and full-year 2027 EPS estimates to $4.97 and $22.46, respectively, but raised its Q2 2028 and full-year 2028 estimates to $5.66 and $24.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on AIZ shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Assurant in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Assurant from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $310.00 price target on Assurant in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Assurant from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Assurant from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $291.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on Assurant

Insider Activity at Assurant

In other Assurant news, EVP Keith Meier sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.31, for a total value of $6,357,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,552 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,717,959.12. The trade was a 57.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.77, for a total transaction of $503,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,592.28. The trade was a 13.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,211,620. Insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,379,000. Dockside LLC bought a new position in Assurant in the second quarter valued at about $11,695,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Assurant by 12.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in Assurant by 3.4% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 14,103 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Assurant by 14.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Assurant Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.31.

About Assurant

(Get Free Report)

Assurant, Inc is a global provider of risk management products and services, specializing in the housing and lifestyle markets. The company offers insurance and related products designed to help consumers protect their homes, personal belongings, and electronic devices. Its core offerings include renters insurance, manufactured housing finance, flood insurance, mobile device protection plans, and extended service contracts for appliances and electronics.

Within its Global Housing segment, Assurant partners with mortgage lenders, financial institutions and government agencies to deliver specialty insurance and risk mitigation services.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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