AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Down 6.7% - Here's What Happened

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS - Get Free Report)'s share price traded down 6.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $67.06 and last traded at $68.01. Approximately 20,160,278 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 18,583,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.87.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ASTS shares. Zacks Research raised shares of AST SpaceMobile from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. New Street Research set a $106.00 target price on AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Friday, May 29th. B. Riley Financial upped their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AST SpaceMobile has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $81.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile Stock Down 6.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 18.47 and a quick ratio of 18.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.56 and a 200 day moving average of $89.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.21 and a beta of 2.70.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $14.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.01 million. AST SpaceMobile had a negative return on equity of 24.87% and a negative net margin of 573.67%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1952.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Hiroshi Mikitani sold 1,350,000 shares of AST SpaceMobile stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total transaction of $116,397,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 27,980,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,412,448,964.10. This trade represents a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $3,854,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 34,750 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,857.50. This represents a 53.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,145,809 shares of company stock worth $280,645,292. 20.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 8,016.7% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,269,609 shares of the company's stock worth $92,000,000 after buying an additional 1,253,967 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,649,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 1,062.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 77,994 shares of the company's stock worth $5,665,000 after acquiring an additional 71,287 shares during the period. Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,290,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 232,436 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,882,000 after purchasing an additional 48,318 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile is a U.S.-based aerospace company developing a space-based cellular broadband network designed to connect standard mobile phones and other devices directly to satellites. The company's core proposition is “space-to-cell” service: operating a constellation of low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites equipped with large, high-power phased-array antennas to provide wide-area mobile broadband without requiring users to buy specialized terminals or handset modifications.

AST SpaceMobile designs, builds and operates satellite payloads and supporting ground infrastructure.

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