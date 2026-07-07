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AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Down 8% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
July 7, 2026
AST SpaceMobile logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • AST SpaceMobile shares fell 8% in Tuesday trading, dropping from $80.64 to about $74.21 as volume came in below average, signaling short-term weakness and profit-taking.
  • The company continues to highlight launch and product progress, including BlueBird 11 heading to Cape Canaveral and a Vodafone Ireland trial that showed its direct-to-device technology can support emergency services during outages.
  • Despite long-term optimism from some investors, analyst sentiment remains cautious: the consensus rating is “Reduce,” the average price target is $85.09, and recent reports have pointed to competition, macro headwinds, and disappointing quarterly results.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS - Get Free Report) dropped 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $74.10 and last traded at $74.21. 12,937,974 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 18,673,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.64.

Key Stories Impacting AST SpaceMobile

Here are the key news stories impacting AST SpaceMobile this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AST SpaceMobile from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. William Blair reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AST SpaceMobile from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AST SpaceMobile presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $85.09.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ASTS

AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance

The stock's 50 day moving average price is $87.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.68. The company has a current ratio of 18.47, a quick ratio of 18.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.69 and a beta of 2.69.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $14.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $39.01 million. AST SpaceMobile had a negative return on equity of 24.87% and a negative net margin of 573.67%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1952.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AST SpaceMobile

In other AST SpaceMobile news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $1,145,100.00. Following the sale, the director owned 43,239 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,300,865.26. This represents a 25.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 40,000 shares of AST SpaceMobile stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $3,854,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 34,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,348,857.50. This trade represents a 53.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 3,145,809 shares of company stock valued at $280,645,292 in the last three months. 20.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AST SpaceMobile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vodafone Ventures Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,413,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter worth $198,270,000. Clear Street Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the third quarter worth $90,129,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,488,180 shares of the company's stock worth $1,560,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,661,551 shares of the company's stock valued at $338,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company's stock.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AST SpaceMobile is a U.S.-based aerospace company developing a space-based cellular broadband network designed to connect standard mobile phones and other devices directly to satellites. The company's core proposition is “space-to-cell” service: operating a constellation of low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites equipped with large, high-power phased-array antennas to provide wide-area mobile broadband without requiring users to buy specialized terminals or handset modifications.

AST SpaceMobile designs, builds and operates satellite payloads and supporting ground infrastructure.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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