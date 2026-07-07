AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Down 8% - What's Next?

Shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS - Get Free Report) dropped 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $74.10 and last traded at $74.21. 12,937,974 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 18,673,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.64.

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Key Stories Impacting AST SpaceMobile

Here are the key news stories impacting AST SpaceMobile this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AST SpaceMobile from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. William Blair reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AST SpaceMobile from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AST SpaceMobile presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $85.09.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ASTS

AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance

The stock's 50 day moving average price is $87.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.68. The company has a current ratio of 18.47, a quick ratio of 18.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.69 and a beta of 2.69.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $14.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $39.01 million. AST SpaceMobile had a negative return on equity of 24.87% and a negative net margin of 573.67%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1952.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AST SpaceMobile

In other AST SpaceMobile news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $1,145,100.00. Following the sale, the director owned 43,239 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,300,865.26. This represents a 25.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 40,000 shares of AST SpaceMobile stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $3,854,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 34,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,348,857.50. This trade represents a 53.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 3,145,809 shares of company stock valued at $280,645,292 in the last three months. 20.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AST SpaceMobile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vodafone Ventures Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,413,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter worth $198,270,000. Clear Street Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the third quarter worth $90,129,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,488,180 shares of the company's stock worth $1,560,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,661,551 shares of the company's stock valued at $338,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company's stock.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile is a U.S.-based aerospace company developing a space-based cellular broadband network designed to connect standard mobile phones and other devices directly to satellites. The company's core proposition is “space-to-cell” service: operating a constellation of low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites equipped with large, high-power phased-array antennas to provide wide-area mobile broadband without requiring users to buy specialized terminals or handset modifications.

AST SpaceMobile designs, builds and operates satellite payloads and supporting ground infrastructure.

Further Reading

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