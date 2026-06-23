AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Up 5.9% - Should You Buy?

Shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS - Get Free Report) rose 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $77.69 and last traded at $77.4840. 10,046,173 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 18,472,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.19.

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AST SpaceMobile News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting AST SpaceMobile this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AST SpaceMobile from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $117.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. New Street Research set a $106.00 target price on AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, B. Riley Financial raised their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile Trading Up 4.3%

The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $89.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 18.47 and a quick ratio of 18.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.59 and a beta of 2.70.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.43). AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 573.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.87%. The company had revenue of $14.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. AST SpaceMobile's revenue for the quarter was up 1952.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AST SpaceMobile

In related news, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $3,854,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 34,750 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,857.50. This represents a 53.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Julio A. Torres sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $1,145,100.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 43,239 shares in the company, valued at $3,300,865.26. The trade was a 25.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 3,145,809 shares of company stock worth $280,645,292 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.89% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASTS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,488,180 shares of the company's stock worth $1,560,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,292 shares during the last quarter. Vodafone Ventures Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter valued at about $397,413,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,661,551 shares of the company's stock valued at $338,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,199 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,522,549 shares of the company's stock valued at $328,749,000 after purchasing an additional 402,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,951,685 shares of the company's stock worth $287,011,000 after purchasing an additional 350,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company's stock.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile is a U.S.-based aerospace company developing a space-based cellular broadband network designed to connect standard mobile phones and other devices directly to satellites. The company's core proposition is “space-to-cell” service: operating a constellation of low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites equipped with large, high-power phased-array antennas to provide wide-area mobile broadband without requiring users to buy specialized terminals or handset modifications.

AST SpaceMobile designs, builds and operates satellite payloads and supporting ground infrastructure.

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