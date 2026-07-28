Astera Labs (ALAB) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Astera Labs to announce earnings of $0.69 per share and revenue of $360.5920 million for the quarter. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 26.72%.The firm had revenue of $308.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $292.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Astera Labs to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Astera Labs alerts: Sign Up

Astera Labs Trading Down 9.4%

Shares of ALAB traded down $26.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $256.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,415,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,514,082. Astera Labs has a 12 month low of $97.89 and a 12 month high of $499.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.92. The company has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 3.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 139,951 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.16, for a total value of $28,012,592.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,929,183 shares in the company, valued at $786,465,269.28. This trade represents a 3.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Manuel Alba sold 136,974 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.01, for a total value of $60,543,877.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,287,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $569,098,483.24. The trade was a 9.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,676,845 shares of company stock worth $444,928,806. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astera Labs

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALAB. Amundi grew its position in shares of Astera Labs by 1,298.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,421,263 shares of the company's stock valued at $278,283,000 after buying an additional 1,319,643 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,099,809 shares of the company's stock valued at $515,684,000 after buying an additional 760,358 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Astera Labs by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,164,414 shares of the company's stock worth $193,713,000 after buying an additional 720,844 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Astera Labs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,539,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the second quarter valued at $55,827,000. 60.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALAB shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Astera Labs from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Northland Securities lowered Astera Labs from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Friday, May 1st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $240.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $282.00.

Read Our Latest Report on ALAB

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Astera Labs, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Astera Labs wasn't on the list.

While Astera Labs currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here