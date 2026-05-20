Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) CEO Jitendra Mohan Sells 28,737 Shares

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 28,737 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $7,173,329.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,789,232 shares of the company's stock, valued at $945,868,091.84. This trade represents a 0.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Jitendra Mohan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 18th, Jitendra Mohan sold 111,214 shares of Astera Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.89, for a total value of $24,121,204.46.

On Monday, May 18th, Jitendra Mohan sold 95,444 shares of Astera Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.02, for a total value of $21,476,808.88.

On Thursday, May 7th, Jitendra Mohan sold 139,951 shares of Astera Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.16, for a total value of $28,012,592.16.

On Monday, April 20th, Jitendra Mohan sold 10,188 shares of Astera Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.45, for a total value of $1,787,484.60.

On Friday, April 17th, Jitendra Mohan sold 325,693 shares of Astera Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.14, for a total value of $56,064,793.02.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Jitendra Mohan sold 2,967 shares of Astera Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.60, for a total value of $518,038.20.

On Friday, April 10th, Jitendra Mohan sold 123,750 shares of Astera Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.68, for a total value of $18,522,900.00.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Jitendra Mohan sold 157,500 shares of Astera Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.58, for a total value of $20,723,850.00.

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Astera Labs Stock Up 17.7%

ALAB traded up $43.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $287.48. The company's stock had a trading volume of 10,253,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,914,570. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $163.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.97. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.78 and a 12 month high of $287.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 3.35.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 26.72%.The firm had revenue of $308.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Astera Labs

Here are the key news stories impacting Astera Labs this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astera Labs

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Astera Labs by 374.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 128 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 422.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank grew its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 200 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 60.47% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Astera Labs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Astera Labs from $155.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Astera Labs from $236.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $233.75.

View Our Latest Report on ALAB

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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