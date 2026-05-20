Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) CEO Sells $24,121,204.46 in Stock

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 111,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.89, for a total transaction of $24,121,204.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,817,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,079,296.41. The trade was a 2.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Jitendra Mohan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 19th, Jitendra Mohan sold 28,737 shares of Astera Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $7,173,329.94.

On Monday, May 18th, Jitendra Mohan sold 95,444 shares of Astera Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.02, for a total transaction of $21,476,808.88.

On Thursday, May 7th, Jitendra Mohan sold 139,951 shares of Astera Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.16, for a total transaction of $28,012,592.16.

On Monday, April 20th, Jitendra Mohan sold 10,188 shares of Astera Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.45, for a total transaction of $1,787,484.60.

On Friday, April 17th, Jitendra Mohan sold 325,693 shares of Astera Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.14, for a total transaction of $56,064,793.02.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Jitendra Mohan sold 2,967 shares of Astera Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.60, for a total transaction of $518,038.20.

On Friday, April 10th, Jitendra Mohan sold 123,750 shares of Astera Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.68, for a total transaction of $18,522,900.00.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Jitendra Mohan sold 157,500 shares of Astera Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.58, for a total transaction of $20,723,850.00.

Get Astera Labs alerts: Sign Up

Astera Labs Stock Up 17.7%

Shares of ALAB stock traded up $43.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $287.48. The company had a trading volume of 10,253,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,914,570. The stock's 50-day moving average is $163.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 3.35. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.78 and a 52 week high of $287.70.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $308.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $292.19 million. Astera Labs had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 18.49%. Astera Labs's revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on ALAB shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $236.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $233.75.

Get Our Latest Report on ALAB

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALAB. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 167.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 152,453 shares of the company's stock worth $9,097,000 after purchasing an additional 95,409 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Astera Labs by 213.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company's stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 7,756 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Astera Labs by 917.3% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the company's stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Astera Labs by 102.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,766 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,196,000 after acquiring an additional 56,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Astera Labs by 54.9% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the company's stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.47% of the company's stock.

Astera Labs News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Astera Labs this week:

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Astera Labs, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Astera Labs wasn't on the list.

While Astera Labs currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here