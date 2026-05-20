Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) COO Sells $21,476,808.88 in Stock

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 95,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.02, for a total value of $21,476,808.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,435,857 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $323,096,542.14. This represents a 6.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Sanjay Gajendra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 7th, Sanjay Gajendra sold 49,361 shares of Astera Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.21, for a total value of $9,833,204.81.

On Thursday, May 7th, Sanjay Gajendra sold 230,639 shares of Astera Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.22, for a total value of $45,717,262.58.

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Astera Labs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALAB traded up $43.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $287.48. 10,253,769 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,914,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.24, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 3.35. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.78 and a 52-week high of $287.70. The company's 50-day moving average is $163.12 and its 200-day moving average is $157.97.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $308.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.19 million. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 26.72%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astera Labs

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its position in Astera Labs by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 105,270 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,538,000 after purchasing an additional 52,284 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Astera Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. E20 Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,310,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,788,232 shares of the company's stock valued at $195,990,000 after acquiring an additional 299,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.47% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALAB shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Astera Labs from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Astera Labs from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Astera Labs from $155.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Astera Labs from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Astera Labs presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $233.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Astera Labs

Key Headlines Impacting Astera Labs

Here are the key news stories impacting Astera Labs this week:

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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