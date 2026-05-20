Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Hits New 52-Week High - Here's Why

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $271.32 and last traded at $271.5990, with a volume of 1891804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $244.26.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ALAB. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $297.00 target price on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Astera Labs from $236.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Astera Labs from $205.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Astera Labs from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Astera Labs has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $233.75.

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Astera Labs Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.36, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 3.35.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 26.72%.The business had revenue of $308.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 230,639 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.22, for a total value of $45,717,262.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 664,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $131,689,637.42. The trade was a 25.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 139,951 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.16, for a total value of $28,012,592.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,929,183 shares of the company's stock, valued at $786,465,269.28. The trade was a 3.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,290,546 shares of company stock valued at $211,225,088. Insiders own 12.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Astera Labs

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALAB. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Astera Labs by 167.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 152,453 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,097,000 after acquiring an additional 95,409 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Astera Labs by 213.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company's stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 7,756 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Astera Labs by 917.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the company's stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Astera Labs by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,766 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,196,000 after acquiring an additional 56,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Astera Labs by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the company's stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. 60.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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