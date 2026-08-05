Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Price Target Raised to $425.00

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $260.00 to $425.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.51% from the company's current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Astera Labs from $205.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Astera Labs from $205.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Astera Labs from $200.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $306.25.

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Astera Labs Price Performance

Shares of Astera Labs stock opened at $361.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 3.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $361.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.51. Astera Labs has a 1 year low of $97.89 and a 1 year high of $499.48.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 26.72%.The business had revenue of $392.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Astera Labs's quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Astera Labs has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.210 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Astera Labs will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 10,000 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total transaction of $3,551,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 75,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,882,106.96. The trade was a 11.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Stefan A. Dyckerhoff sold 3,505 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,577,250.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 57,466 shares in the company, valued at $25,859,700. The trade was a 5.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,676,845 shares of company stock valued at $444,928,806. Insiders own 10.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Astera Labs

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALAB. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new stake in Astera Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Astera Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,957,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Astera Labs during the 2nd quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Astera Labs by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 44,500 shares of the company's stock worth $21,494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.47% of the company's stock.

Astera Labs News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Astera Labs this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong Q2 earnings and revenue: Astera Labs reported adjusted earnings of $0.80 per share, exceeding the $0.69 consensus estimate and rising from $0.44 a year earlier. Revenue reached a record $392.4 million, beating expectations of approximately $361 million and increasing 104.5% year over year. Astera Labs Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Astera Labs reported adjusted earnings of $0.80 per share, exceeding the $0.69 consensus estimate and rising from $0.44 a year earlier. Revenue reached a record $392.4 million, beating expectations of approximately $361 million and increasing 104.5% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Exceptional Q3 outlook: Management forecast third-quarter EPS of $1.16–$1.21, versus consensus of $0.73, and revenue of $540–$560 million, compared with expectations of roughly $410 million. The outlook represents a significant potential acceleration in growth and is the primary catalyst behind the positive market reaction. Astera Labs Earnings and Guidance

Management forecast third-quarter EPS of $1.16–$1.21, versus consensus of $0.73, and revenue of $540–$560 million, compared with expectations of roughly $410 million. The outlook represents a significant potential acceleration in growth and is the primary catalyst behind the positive market reaction. Positive Sentiment: AI infrastructure product ramp: The company said Q3 growth should be driven by production ramp-up of its Scorpio X-Series 320-lane fabric switch, with strength diversified across AI fabrics and signal-conditioning products. Investor attention is also focused on the potential benefits of Astera Labs’ Amazon partnership. Astera Labs Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

The company said Q3 growth should be driven by production ramp-up of its Scorpio X-Series 320-lane fabric switch, with strength diversified across AI fabrics and signal-conditioning products. Investor attention is also focused on the potential benefits of Astera Labs’ Amazon partnership. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation and volatility remain risks: ALAB trades at a very elevated earnings multiple and has historically high volatility, so expectations are already demanding. Any delay in AI infrastructure deployments or weakness in forward guidance could produce sharp pullbacks.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

Further Reading

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