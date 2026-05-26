Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Reaches New 52-Week High - Should You Buy?

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $316.50 and last traded at $299.10, with a volume of 1207917 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $306.88.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $236.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Astera Labs from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Loop Capital began coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Astera Labs from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $233.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Astera Labs

Astera Labs Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.13 and a 200-day moving average of $160.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.15 billion, a PE ratio of 213.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 3.35.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $308.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.19 million. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 26.72%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Astera Labs

In other Astera Labs news, Director Manuel Alba sold 183,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total value of $19,692,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 319,863 shares in the company, valued at $34,420,457.43. This represents a 36.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 325,693 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.14, for a total value of $56,064,793.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,079,322 shares in the company, valued at $702,214,489.08. This trade represents a 7.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,915,461 shares of company stock valued at $358,508,976. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astera Labs

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the company's stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its position in Astera Labs by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 105,270 shares of the company's stock worth $11,538,000 after buying an additional 52,284 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. E20 Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,310,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its stake in Astera Labs by 233.3% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 60.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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