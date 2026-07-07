Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $432.74, but opened at $403.16. Astera Labs shares last traded at $383.8370, with a volume of 814,194 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Manuel Alba sold 136,974 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.01, for a total transaction of $60,543,877.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,287,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $569,098,483.24. This represents a 9.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Manuel Alba sold 37,535 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.39, for a total transaction of $16,792,783.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 295,354 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $132,138,426.06. This trade represents a 11.28% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In other news, Director Manuel Alba sold 8,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.38, for a total value of $3,892,104.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 286,863 shares in the company, valued at $131,492,261.94. This represents a 2.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALAB shares. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $297.00 price objective on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Astera Labs from $260.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Astera Labs from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Astera Labs currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $265.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ALAB

Astera Labs Trading Down 11.5%

The firm has a market cap of $65.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.70, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 3.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $314.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.99.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 26.72%.The firm had revenue of $308.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company's revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astera Labs

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALAB. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Astera Labs by 2,591.3% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company's stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Diesslin Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 1,330.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 186 shares of the company's stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. VectorGlobal IAG Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the first quarter valued at about $1,451,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Astera Labs by 5.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,606 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.47% of the company's stock.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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