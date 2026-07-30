Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Shares Gap Up - Should You Buy?

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $249.74, but opened at $282.17. Astera Labs shares last traded at $278.8290, with a volume of 673,990 shares traded.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Astera Labs from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $240.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $260.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $282.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Astera Labs

Astera Labs Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $359.85 and a 200 day moving average of $228.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 3.66.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 26.72%.The company had revenue of $308.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stefan A. Dyckerhoff sold 3,505 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,577,250.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 57,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,859,700. This represents a 5.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total transaction of $3,551,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 75,688 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,882,106.96. This represents a 11.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,676,845 shares of company stock worth $444,928,806. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astera Labs

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the second quarter worth $317,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Astera Labs by 11.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 44,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Astera Labs in the second quarter worth about $331,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Astera Labs by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 22,845 shares of the company's stock worth $11,035,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. bought a new stake in Astera Labs during the 2nd quarter worth about $711,000. 60.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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