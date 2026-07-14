Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Shares Gap Up - Time to Buy?

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $362.05, but opened at $392.03. Astera Labs shares last traded at $377.7940, with a volume of 538,476 shares traded.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Astera Labs from $205.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Astera Labs from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Astera Labs from $260.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Weiss Ratings raised Astera Labs from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Astera Labs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $275.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Astera Labs

Astera Labs Price Performance

The stock's 50-day moving average is $339.10 and its 200-day moving average is $216.30. The stock has a market cap of $64.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 3.66.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. Astera Labs had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $308.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $292.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Astera Labs's revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. Analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Astera Labs news, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 400,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.30, for a total value of $116,120,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 5,064,213 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,470,141,033.90. This trade represents a 7.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Manuel Alba sold 8,491 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.38, for a total value of $3,892,104.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 286,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,492,261.94. The trade was a 2.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,040,691 shares of company stock valued at $507,675,380. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Astera Labs by 2.7% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,909 shares of the company's stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,297 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company's stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 902 shares of the company's stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the company's stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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