Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Shares Up 17.7% - Should You Buy?

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report)'s share price shot up 17.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $287.70 and last traded at $287.48. 10,201,623 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 5,494,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $244.26.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Astera Labs this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Astera Labs from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $297.00 price target on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings raised Astera Labs from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Astera Labs from $205.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Astera Labs from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $233.75.

Read Our Latest Report on ALAB

Astera Labs Stock Up 17.7%

The company has a market capitalization of $49.28 billion, a PE ratio of 194.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 3.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.81 and a 200 day moving average of $157.14.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 26.72%.The business had revenue of $308.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Astera Labs news, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 139,951 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.16, for a total value of $28,012,592.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,929,183 shares of the company's stock, valued at $786,465,269.28. This trade represents a 3.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Stefan A. Dyckerhoff sold 3,505 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $701,105.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 63,639 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,729,709.17. This represents a 5.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 1,290,546 shares of company stock valued at $211,225,088 over the last ninety days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Astera Labs

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Astera Labs by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,827,506 shares of the company's stock worth $2,300,344,000 after buying an additional 84,365 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 108.9% in the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,365,787 shares of the company's stock worth $368,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,593 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,099,809 shares of the company's stock worth $515,684,000 after acquiring an additional 760,358 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,429,078 shares of the company's stock worth $403,598,000 after acquiring an additional 104,935 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,934,688 shares of the company's stock worth $321,855,000 after acquiring an additional 393,250 shares during the period. 60.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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