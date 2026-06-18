Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Trading 11.3% Higher - Time to Buy?

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) traded up 11.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $421.20 and last traded at $417.07. 22,491,790 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 297% from the average daily volume of 5,663,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $374.68.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on ALAB shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on Astera Labs from $155.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities cut Astera Labs from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Astera Labs from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $233.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on ALAB

Astera Labs Stock Up 11.3%

The company has a market capitalization of $71.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 281.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 3.95. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $252.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.89.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $308.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $292.19 million. Astera Labs had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 400,000 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.30, for a total transaction of $116,120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 5,064,213 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,470,141,033.90. The trade was a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 325,693 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.14, for a total value of $56,064,793.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,079,322 shares of the company's stock, valued at $702,214,489.08. This trade represents a 7.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 2,161,256 shares of company stock worth $459,844,296 over the last 90 days. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Astera Labs

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 167.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 152,453 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,097,000 after purchasing an additional 95,409 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Astera Labs by 213.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company's stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 7,756 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Astera Labs by 917.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the company's stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Astera Labs by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,766 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,196,000 after buying an additional 56,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Astera Labs by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the company's stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.47% of the company's stock.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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