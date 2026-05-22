Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Trading 3% Higher - What's Next?

Shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $315.81 and last traded at $306.88. 6,507,798 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 5,521,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $297.84.

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Trending Headlines about Astera Labs

Here are the key news stories impacting Astera Labs this week:

Positive Sentiment: Evercore ISI raised its price target on Astera Labs to $297 from $215 and kept an Outperform rating after updated AI channel checks, reinforcing the market’s view that ALAB is benefiting from strong AI infrastructure demand. Article Title

Evercore ISI raised its price target on Astera Labs to $297 from $215 and kept an Outperform rating after updated AI channel checks, reinforcing the market’s view that ALAB is benefiting from strong AI infrastructure demand. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports point to momentum from the AI inference boom, with traders and investors buying into the stock after bullish coverage, elevated call activity, and a “golden cross” technical breakout that can attract trend-following buyers. Article Title

Multiple reports point to momentum from the AI inference boom, with traders and investors buying into the stock after bullish coverage, elevated call activity, and a “golden cross” technical breakout that can attract trend-following buyers. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlighted Astera Labs as a beneficiary of rising AI infrastructure spending, supporting the stock’s move higher and helping it reach fresh highs. Article Title

Recent commentary highlighted Astera Labs as a beneficiary of rising AI infrastructure spending, supporting the stock’s move higher and helping it reach fresh highs. Neutral Sentiment: Executives including the CEO, COO, and general counsel disclosed large share sales, but several transactions were tied to pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans or tax withholding on equity awards, which makes the selling less conclusive as a bearish signal. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Astera Labs from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Astera Labs from $236.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Astera Labs from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Astera Labs from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Astera Labs currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $233.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ALAB

Astera Labs Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.75.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 26.72%.The business had revenue of $308.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 280,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.19, for a total transaction of $69,773,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 615,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $153,251,850. This represents a 31.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 28,737 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $7,173,329.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,789,232 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $945,868,091.84. This represents a 0.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,915,461 shares of company stock valued at $358,508,976. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astera Labs

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALAB. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 374.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 128 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in Astera Labs during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Astera Labs by 422.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank raised its position in Astera Labs by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 200 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Astera Labs during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 60.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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