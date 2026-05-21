Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Trading 3.6% Higher - Still a Buy?

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) traded up 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $298.36 and last traded at $297.84. 6,987,332 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 5,511,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $287.48.

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Trending Headlines about Astera Labs

Here are the key news stories impacting Astera Labs this week:

Positive Sentiment: Astera Labs has benefited from fresh bullish commentary and analyst upgrades, helping reinforce the view that its connectivity chips are a key AI infrastructure play. Article Title

Astera Labs has benefited from fresh bullish commentary and analyst upgrades, helping reinforce the view that its connectivity chips are a key AI infrastructure play. Positive Sentiment: Traders also pointed to strong order-flow and options activity, including elevated call volume and a Power Inflow signal, which can add short-term upside pressure to a fast-rising stock. Article Title

Traders also pointed to strong order-flow and options activity, including elevated call volume and a Power Inflow signal, which can add short-term upside pressure to a fast-rising stock. Positive Sentiment: Recent market coverage highlighted Astera Labs’ strong earnings and revenue growth, along with optimism around new switch and optical networking opportunities tied to AI data centers. Article Title

Recent market coverage highlighted Astera Labs’ strong earnings and revenue growth, along with optimism around new switch and optical networking opportunities tied to AI data centers. Neutral Sentiment: Astera Labs’ general counsel sold shares to cover tax withholding obligations from vesting equity awards, which is a routine transaction but still adds to recent insider-selling headlines. Article Title

Astera Labs’ general counsel sold shares to cover tax withholding obligations from vesting equity awards, which is a routine transaction but still adds to recent insider-selling headlines. Negative Sentiment: Multiple executives, including the CEO, COO, and general counsel, sold shares in recent filings; while some sales were under pre-arranged plans or for taxes, the cluster of insider selling can temper enthusiasm near recent highs. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $155.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Astera Labs presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $233.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Astera Labs

Astera Labs Price Performance

The stock's fifty day moving average is $163.12 and its 200-day moving average is $157.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a PE ratio of 201.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 3.35.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. Astera Labs had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $308.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 14,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.78, for a total transaction of $3,262,535.28. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 104,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,137,337.42. This represents a 11.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Stefan A. Dyckerhoff sold 3,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $701,105.15. Following the transaction, the director owned 63,639 shares in the company, valued at $12,729,709.17. This represents a 5.22% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,635,461 shares of company stock valued at $288,735,776. Insiders own 12.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Astera Labs by 374.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 128 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new position in Astera Labs during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Astera Labs by 422.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank lifted its holdings in Astera Labs by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 200 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Astera Labs during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.47% of the company's stock.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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