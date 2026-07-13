Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Trading Down 8% - Here's Why

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) was down 8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $378.00 and last traded at $380.0720. Approximately 547,914 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 5,618,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $412.97.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALAB. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Astera Labs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Astera Labs from $260.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Astera Labs currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $265.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Astera Labs

Astera Labs Trading Down 9.9%

The company has a market capitalization of $63.77 billion, a PE ratio of 251.18, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.94.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $308.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.19 million. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 26.72%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Astera Labs news, Director Stefan A. Dyckerhoff sold 3,505 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,577,250.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 57,466 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,859,700. The trade was a 5.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Bethany Mayer sold 686 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.04, for a total transaction of $270,997.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,192,472. The trade was a 11.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 2,040,691 shares of company stock valued at $507,675,380 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Astera Labs by 167.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 152,453 shares of the company's stock worth $9,097,000 after acquiring an additional 95,409 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 213.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company's stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 7,756 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 917.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the company's stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,766 shares of the company's stock worth $10,196,000 after purchasing an additional 56,952 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Astera Labs by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the company's stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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