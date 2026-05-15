Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Trading Up 1.8% - Here's Why

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) shot up 1.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $239.77 and last traded at $232.68. 5,923,016 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 5,394,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $228.64.

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Key Stories Impacting Astera Labs

Here are the key news stories impacting Astera Labs this week:

Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities sharply raised its earnings outlook for Astera Labs (ALAB) across multiple periods, including FY2026, FY2027, and several quarterly estimates, signaling stronger expected profitability ahead.

Northland Securities sharply raised its earnings outlook for across multiple periods, including FY2026, FY2027, and several quarterly estimates, signaling stronger expected profitability ahead. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment is also improving elsewhere, with another report lifting ALAB's price target to $246.06, reinforcing the view that Wall Street sees more upside in the stock. Astera Labs price target increased by 20.85% to 246.06

Analyst sentiment is also improving elsewhere, with another report lifting ALAB's price target to $246.06, reinforcing the view that Wall Street sees more upside in the stock. Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlighted strong UALink 2.0 momentum and Scorpio switch expansion, saying these products are helping drive Astera Labs' AI infrastructure growth and could support additional upside as deployments build into 2027. ALAB Benefits From Strong UALink Growth: More Upside Ahead?

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Astera Labs from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Astera Labs from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Astera Labs from $236.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Astera Labs from $205.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Astera Labs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $229.65.

Read Our Latest Report on ALAB

Astera Labs Stock Up 1.8%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.02 and a 200 day moving average of $155.87. The company has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a PE ratio of 157.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 3.35.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $308.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $292.19 million. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 26.72%.The business's revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Astera Labs

In related news, Director Manuel Alba sold 183,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total transaction of $19,692,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 319,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,420,457.43. This represents a 36.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 12,001 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.81, for a total transaction of $1,485,843.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 192,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,781,796.23. This trade represents a 5.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,497,338 shares of company stock worth $236,827,957 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astera Labs

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALAB. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in Astera Labs during the first quarter valued at $384,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Astera Labs in the first quarter worth $2,891,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the first quarter valued at $10,083,000. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC lifted its position in shares of Astera Labs by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company's stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Astera Labs by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,056 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,349,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.47% of the company's stock.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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