Astera Labs Q2 EPS Forecast Raised by Northland Securities

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Northland Securities raised their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Astera Labs in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Northland Securities analyst G. Richard now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Astera Labs' current full-year earnings is $1.48 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Astera Labs' Q3 2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $155.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $236.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Astera Labs from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $229.65.

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Astera Labs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALAB opened at $224.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a PE ratio of 151.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 3.35. The firm's fifty day moving average is $150.64 and its 200-day moving average is $155.42. Astera Labs has a 52 week low of $84.78 and a 52 week high of $262.90.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $308.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.19 million. Astera Labs had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 18.49%. Astera Labs's revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astera Labs

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Astera Labs by 374.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 128 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in Astera Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Astera Labs by 422.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank increased its stake in Astera Labs by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 200 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Astera Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 60.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Astera Labs news, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 325,693 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.14, for a total value of $56,064,793.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,079,322 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $702,214,489.08. The trade was a 7.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 230,639 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.22, for a total transaction of $45,717,262.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 664,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $131,689,637.42. This trade represents a 25.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,497,338 shares of company stock worth $236,827,957 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Astera Labs

Here are the key news stories impacting Astera Labs this week:

Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities raised its earnings outlook for Astera Labs (ALAB) across multiple periods, including Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, FY2026, and FY2027. The higher estimates suggest analysts see stronger growth and profitability ahead, which can support the stock. Article Title

Northland Securities raised its earnings outlook for across multiple periods, including Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, FY2026, and FY2027. The higher estimates suggest analysts see stronger growth and profitability ahead, which can support the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Astera Labs announced participation in several second-quarter 2026 financial conferences. While this keeps the company visible to investors, the announcement itself does not change fundamentals. Article Title

Astera Labs announced participation in several second-quarter 2026 financial conferences. While this keeps the company visible to investors, the announcement itself does not change fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: A Yahoo Finance article said shareholders can be confident that Astera Labs’ earnings are high quality, which may reinforce investor confidence but is not a major new catalyst by itself. Article Title

A Yahoo Finance article said shareholders can be confident that Astera Labs’ earnings are high quality, which may reinforce investor confidence but is not a major new catalyst by itself. Negative Sentiment: Another Yahoo Finance report noted that Artisan Mid Cap Fund reduced its holdings in Astera Labs, a mild cautionary signal that some investors are trimming exposure. Article Title

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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