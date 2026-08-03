Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Price Target Cut to GBX 40 by Analysts at Citigroup

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML - Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Citigroup from GBX 55 to GBX 40 in a note issued to investors on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Citigroup's target price suggests a potential upside of 11.98% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 45 to GBX 40 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a GBX 41 target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of GBX 44.75.

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Aston Martin Lagonda Global Stock Up 0.2%

AML stock opened at GBX 35.72 on Monday. The firm's 50-day moving average is GBX 39.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 45.66. The company has a market capitalization of £361.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 1.98. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 52 week low of GBX 34.84 and a 52 week high of GBX 86.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 893.66.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX (15.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aston Martin Lagonda Global had a negative net margin of 36.66% and a negative return on equity of 166.57%. On average, analysts forecast that Aston Martin Lagonda Global will post 3.0755403 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin's vision is to be the world's most desirable, ultra-luxury British brand, creating the most exquisitely addictive performance cars. Founded in 1913 by Lionel Martin and Robert Bamford, Aston Martin is acknowledged as an iconic global brand synonymous with style, luxury, performance, and exclusivity. Aston Martin fuses the latest technology, time honoured craftsmanship and beautiful styling to produce a range of critically acclaimed luxury models including the Vantage, DB12, Vanquish, DBX and its first mid-engined plug-in hybrid, Valhalla.

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