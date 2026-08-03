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Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
Aston Martin Lagonda Global logo with Consumer Discretionary background
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Key Points

  • Aston Martin Lagonda Global shares fell to a new 52-week low, trading as low as GBX 34.48 after Citigroup cut its price target from GBX 55 to GBX 40 while maintaining a neutral rating.
  • Analyst sentiment remains cautious: Deutsche Bank also reduced its target to GBX 40, while Jefferies set a GBX 41 target; all four tracked analysts rate the stock “Hold,” with an average target of GBX 44.75.
  • The company continues to face significant financial pressure, reporting a quarterly loss of GBX 15.20 per share, a negative 36.66% net margin, negative 166.57% return on equity, and a debt-to-equity ratio of 893.66.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in September.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 55 to GBX 40. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Aston Martin Lagonda Global traded as low as GBX 34.48 and last traded at GBX 35.10, with a volume of 3903349 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.64.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 45 to GBX 40 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 41 price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of GBX 44.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Stock Performance

The business's fifty day moving average price is GBX 39.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 45.66. The stock has a market cap of £355.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 893.66, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX (15.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Aston Martin Lagonda Global had a negative net margin of 36.66% and a negative return on equity of 166.57%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc will post 3.0755403 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

(Get Free Report)

Aston Martin's vision is to be the world's most desirable, ultra-luxury British brand, creating the most exquisitely addictive performance cars. Founded in 1913 by Lionel Martin and Robert Bamford, Aston Martin is acknowledged as an iconic global brand synonymous with style, luxury, performance, and exclusivity. Aston Martin fuses the latest technology, time honoured craftsmanship and beautiful styling to produce a range of critically acclaimed luxury models including the Vantage, DB12, Vanquish, DBX and its first mid-engined plug-in hybrid, Valhalla.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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