Astrazeneca (AZN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Astrazeneca (NYSE:AZN - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.53 per share and revenue of $14.7421 billion for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 6:00 AM ET.

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Astrazeneca Price Performance

NYSE AZN opened at $195.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.35. Astrazeneca has a twelve month low of $132.32 and a twelve month high of $212.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Astrazeneca Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $1.595 per share. This represents a yield of 156.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. Astrazeneca's dividend payout ratio is currently 74.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astrazeneca

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZN. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Astrazeneca by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,527 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Astrazeneca by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,197 shares of the company's stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management raised its holdings in Astrazeneca by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 21,215 shares of the company's stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lifted its position in Astrazeneca by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the company's stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Astrazeneca by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,147 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Astrazeneca

Here are the key news stories impacting Astrazeneca this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Astrazeneca in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Astrazeneca in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Astrazeneca in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Astrazeneca in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Astrazeneca from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $102.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Astrazeneca

About Astrazeneca

AstraZeneca plc is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Cambridge, England. Formed through the 1999 merger of Sweden’s Astra AB and the UK’s Zeneca Group, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes prescription medicines across a range of therapeutic areas. AstraZeneca positions itself as R&D-driven, investing in discovery science, clinical development and regulatory processes to bring new therapies to market.

The company’s commercial portfolio and late-stage pipeline emphasize oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolic (CVRM) diseases, and respiratory and immunology.

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