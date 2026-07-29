Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN - Get Free Report) have received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $211.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Astrazeneca from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Astrazeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. DZ Bank raised Astrazeneca from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Astrazeneca in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Astrazeneca in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

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Astrazeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AZN stock opened at $172.41 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $180.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.95. The stock has a market cap of $267.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Astrazeneca has a 12 month low of $145.14 and a 12 month high of $212.71.

Astrazeneca (NYSE:AZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.13. Astrazeneca had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 31.95%. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Astrazeneca's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Astrazeneca will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astrazeneca

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Astrazeneca in the first quarter worth about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Astrazeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astrazeneca during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Astrazeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Astrazeneca during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Astrazeneca

Here are the key news stories impacting Astrazeneca this week:

Astrazeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca plc is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Cambridge, England. Formed through the 1999 merger of Sweden’s Astra AB and the UK’s Zeneca Group, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes prescription medicines across a range of therapeutic areas. AstraZeneca positions itself as R&D-driven, investing in discovery science, clinical development and regulatory processes to bring new therapies to market.

The company’s commercial portfolio and late-stage pipeline emphasize oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolic (CVRM) diseases, and respiratory and immunology.

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