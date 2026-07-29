Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN - Get Free Report) have received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $211.00.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Astrazeneca from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Astrazeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. DZ Bank raised Astrazeneca from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Astrazeneca in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Astrazeneca in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on AZN
Astrazeneca Stock Performance
Shares of AZN stock opened at $172.41 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $180.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.95. The stock has a market cap of $267.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Astrazeneca has a 12 month low of $145.14 and a 12 month high of $212.71.
Astrazeneca (NYSE:AZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.13. Astrazeneca had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 31.95%. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Astrazeneca's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Astrazeneca will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astrazeneca
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Astrazeneca in the first quarter worth about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Astrazeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astrazeneca during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Astrazeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Astrazeneca during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company's stock.
Key Headlines Impacting Astrazeneca
Here are the key news stories impacting Astrazeneca this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Quarterly earnings beat expectations: AstraZeneca reported adjusted EPS of $2.63, above the $2.50 consensus estimate. Revenue rose 6.4% year over year to $15.38 billion, narrowly missing expectations, while oncology, cardiovascular and rare-disease medicines helped offset generic competition. AstraZeneca beats second-quarter profit expectations, holds outlook
- Positive Sentiment: Full-year outlook maintained: Management backed its 2026 forecasts, helping reassure investors that strength in key growth franchises can offset weaker sales, product exclusivity pressure and challenges in China. AstraZeneca earnings beat forecasts despite slight revenue miss
- Positive Sentiment: Some analysts remain constructive: Citi raised its price target to 17,800 pence, citing AstraZeneca’s potential drug pipeline and long-term revenue ambitions. AstraZeneca's drug pipeline is splitting opinion among City analysts
- Neutral Sentiment: Pricing strategy is changing: An executive said AstraZeneca is adjusting pricing for new U.S. drug launches in response to the Trump administration’s most-favoured-nation policy. The changes could affect future pricing and margins, but the financial impact remains uncertain. AstraZeneca drug prices evolving in response to Trump policy
- Negative Sentiment: Pipeline setback adds pressure: Rare-disease drug Ultomiris failed to meet the main goal in a late-stage trial involving a blood-vessel complication after stem-cell transplantation, renewing concerns about AstraZeneca’s longer-term growth pipeline. AstraZeneca's rare disease drug misses main goal in late-stage trial
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst views are divided: Deutsche Bank reiterated a “sell” rating with an 11,500-pence valuation, highlighting uncertainty around pipeline execution and future growth. In addition, Pomerantz LLP announced an investigation into potential investor claims, which could create legal and reputational overhang. Pomerantz investor alert regarding AstraZeneca
Astrazeneca Company Profile
(Get Free Report
)
AstraZeneca plc is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Cambridge, England. Formed through the 1999 merger of Sweden’s Astra AB and the UK’s Zeneca Group, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes prescription medicines across a range of therapeutic areas. AstraZeneca positions itself as R&D-driven, investing in discovery science, clinical development and regulatory processes to bring new therapies to market.
The company’s commercial portfolio and late-stage pipeline emphasize oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolic (CVRM) diseases, and respiratory and immunology.
Recommended Stories
This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.
Before you consider Astrazeneca, you'll want to hear this.
MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Astrazeneca wasn't on the list.
While Astrazeneca currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.
View The Five Stocks Here
The space race is growing fast, and you don’t have to have gotten in early on SpaceX to profit. This report shows seven space stocks you can buy today that may grow as rockets, satellites, defense, space internet, and new space technology become more important.Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.
Link copied to clipboard.