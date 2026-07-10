ATB Cormark Capital Markets Raises Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$137.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP - Get Free Report) NYSE: CP had its price target lifted by ATB Cormark Capital Markets from C$130.00 to C$137.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. ATB Cormark Capital Markets' price target suggests a potential upside of 7.09% from the stock's current price.

CP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$127.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$131.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$117.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$127.86.

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Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$127.93. 320,343 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,283. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is C$121.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$113.33. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52 week low of C$96.50 and a 52 week high of C$129.19. The firm has a market cap of C$113.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.35, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP - Get Free Report) NYSE: CP last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of C$3.70 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.3438583 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John Kenneth Brooks sold 65,130 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$122.24, for a total value of C$7,961,491.20. Also, insider Cassandra P. Quach sold 4,015 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$124.82, for a total value of C$501,152.30. Insiders sold a total of 99,515 shares of company stock valued at $12,279,066 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

With its global headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Canada, CPKC is the first and only single-line transnational railway linking Canada, the United States and México, with unrivaled access to major ports from Vancouver to Atlantic Canada to the Gulf Coast to Lázaro Cárdenas, México. Stretching approximately 20,000 route miles and employing 20,000 railroaders, CPKC provides North American customers unparalleled rail service and network reach to key markets across the continent. CPKC is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise.

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