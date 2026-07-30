Go Pro
→ The dollar reset no one told you about (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target Raised to C$80.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
ATCO logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Royal Bank of Canada raised ATCO’s price target to C$80 from C$71 while maintaining a “sector perform” rating, implying about 1.1% downside from the stock’s current price.
  • Analyst sentiment remains cautious: ATCO has one Buy and five Hold ratings, with a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$76.86.
  • ATCO shares rose 3.3% to C$80.90, near their 12-month high of C$81.07. The company recently reported quarterly EPS of C$1.01, while analysts expect full-year EPS of approximately C$4.20.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$71.00 to C$80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a "sector perform" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price target points to a potential downside of 1.11% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ACO.X. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their target price on shares of ATCO from C$85.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of ATCO from C$70.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of ATCO from C$62.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Scotia lifted their price target on shares of ATCO from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of C$76.86.

Read Our Latest Report on ATCO

ATCO Trading Up 3.3%

TSE ACO.X traded up C$2.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$80.90. 130,572 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,116. The business's 50 day moving average is C$73.48 and its 200-day moving average is C$67.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.63, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.42. ATCO has a 12-month low of C$47.52 and a 12-month high of C$81.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.35.

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$1.01 EPS for the quarter. ATCO had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 8.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ATCO will post 4.1980634 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATCO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atco Ltd is a Canadian holding company that offers gas, electric, and infrastructure solutions. The largest subsidiary of the company is Canadian utilities, which operates natural gas, electricity, and logistical services. Atco's primary segments include Structures and Logistics; Utilities; Energy Infrastructure; Neltume Ports and Corporate and Other. It generates maximum revenue from the Utilities segment. Geographically, it derives most of its revenue from Canada.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for ATCO (TSE:ACO.X)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in ATCO Right Now?

Before you consider ATCO, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ATCO wasn't on the list.

While ATCO currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026 Cover
7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026

The space race is growing fast, and you don’t have to have gotten in early on SpaceX to profit. This report shows seven space stocks you can buy today that may grow as rockets, satellites, defense, space internet, and new space technology become more important.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
Get “backdoor access” BEFORE the next big IPO
Get “backdoor access” BEFORE the next big IPO
From The Oxford Club (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
tc pixel
Legendary Stock Bull Says: “Brace for an Epic Price Crash”
Legendary Stock Bull Says: “Brace for an Epic Price Crash”
From The Oxford Club (Ad)
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026

Recent Videos

If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines