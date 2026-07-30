ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Sets New 52-Week High - Still a Buy?

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$80.91 and last traded at C$80.16, with a volume of 34915 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$78.31.

Get ATCO alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACO.X has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on ATCO from C$62.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on ATCO from C$70.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on ATCO from C$66.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their price objective on ATCO from C$72.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Scotia raised their price objective on ATCO from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ATCO presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of C$72.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACO.X

ATCO Stock Up 2.6%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$73.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$67.88.

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ATCO had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 8.54%. As a group, analysts forecast that ATCO Ltd. will post 4.1980634 EPS for the current year.

About ATCO

Atco Ltd is a Canadian holding company that offers gas, electric, and infrastructure solutions. The largest subsidiary of the company is Canadian utilities, which operates natural gas, electricity, and logistical services. Atco's primary segments include Structures and Logistics; Utilities; Energy Infrastructure; Neltume Ports and Corporate and Other. It generates maximum revenue from the Utilities segment. Geographically, it derives most of its revenue from Canada.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ATCO, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ATCO wasn't on the list.

While ATCO currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here