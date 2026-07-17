Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Given a C$12.50 Price Target by Desjardins Analysts

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH - Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$12.50 price target by equities research analysts at Desjardins in a report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a "hold" rating on the oil and gas exploration company's stock. Desjardins' target price suggests a potential upside of 16.06% from the company's current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ATH. Raymond James Financial raised Athabasca Oil from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$8.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$14.00 price target on Athabasca Oil and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$9.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of C$11.50.

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Athabasca Oil Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of TSE ATH traded up C$0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$10.77. 441,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,584,165. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of -0.51 and a beta of -0.19. Athabasca Oil has a 52-week low of C$5.50 and a 52-week high of C$12.86.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of C$355.58 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Athabasca Oil will post 0.5403473 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Athabasca Oil Corporation purchased 49,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.18 per share, with a total value of C$507,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 922,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,395,122. The trade was a 5.72% increase in their ownership of the stock. Insiders acquired a total of 476,400 shares of company stock valued at $5,086,334 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

Athabasca Oil Corp is an energy company. It is focused on the exploration, development, and production of light oil and liquids-rich natural gas. The company organizes its business under two operational segments, Light Oil and Thermal Oil. It generates maximum revenue from the Thermal Oil segment. Thermal Oil includes the exploration, development, and production of bitumen from sand and carbonate rock formations located in the Athabasca region of Northern Alberta.

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