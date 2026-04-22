Free Trial
→ Trump Admin to Pump $1 Billion into this “Off-the-Radar” AI Stock (From InvestorPlace) (Ad)tc pixel

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Reaches New 1-Year High - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Athabasca Oil logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • 52-week high: Athabasca Oil reached a new 52-week high of C$11.54 (last C$11.49) during mid-day trading on heavy volume of 1,467,693 shares.
  • Analysts have been raising price targets (examples: Raymond James C$13.00, National Bank C$12.50, RBC C$12.00), but the consensus remains a "Hold" with an average target of C$10.29.
  • The company shows profitable metrics (PE 23.33, net margin 18.29%, ROE 13.86%) with a market cap of C$5.48 billion, a 50-day/200-day moving average of C$9.65/C$8.07, and moderate liquidity (current ratio 1.78, quick ratio 1.24).
  • Five stocks we like better than Athabasca Oil.

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$11.54 and last traded at C$11.49, with a volume of 1467693 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$11.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$9.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Athabasca Oil from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$8.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Athabasca Oil presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of C$10.29.

View Our Latest Report on ATH

Athabasca Oil Stock Performance

The company's 50-day moving average price is C$9.65 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of -0.51 and a beta of -0.03.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 13.86%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Athabasca Oil Co. will post 0.5403473 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Athabasca Oil

(Get Free Report)

Athabasca Oil Corp is an energy company. It is focused on the exploration, development, and production of light oil and liquids-rich natural gas. The company organizes its business under two operational segments, Light Oil and Thermal Oil. It generates maximum revenue from the Thermal Oil segment. Thermal Oil includes the exploration, development, and production of bitumen from sand and carbonate rock formations located in the Athabasca region of Northern Alberta.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Athabasca Oil Right Now?

Before you consider Athabasca Oil, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Athabasca Oil wasn't on the list.

While Athabasca Oil currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Hottest IPOs On Wall Street’s 2026 Watchlist Cover
The 7 Hottest IPOs On Wall Street’s 2026 Watchlist

MarketBeat just released its list of the 7 hottest IPOs expected to hit Wall Street in 2026. See which companies are preparing to go public and why investors are watching closely.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
tc pixel
Trump Admin to Pump $1 Billion into this “Off-the-Radar” AI Stock
Trump Admin to Pump $1 Billion into this “Off-the-Radar” AI Stock
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
By Bridget Bennett | April 20, 2026
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
By Peter Frank | April 21, 2026
tc pixel
J.P. Morgan is betting on this coin
J.P. Morgan is betting on this coin
From Crypto 101 Media (Ad)
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 20, 2026
PepsiCo Stock Reversal Points Toward New All-Time Highs
PepsiCo Stock Reversal Points Toward New All-Time Highs
By Thomas Hughes | April 16, 2026

Recent Videos

The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines