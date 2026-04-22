Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Reaches New 1-Year High - What's Next?

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$11.54 and last traded at C$11.49, with a volume of 1467693 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$11.13.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$9.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Athabasca Oil from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$8.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Athabasca Oil presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of C$10.29.

View Our Latest Report on ATH

Athabasca Oil Stock Performance

The company's 50-day moving average price is C$9.65 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of -0.51 and a beta of -0.03.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 13.86%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Athabasca Oil Co. will post 0.5403473 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Athabasca Oil

Athabasca Oil Corp is an energy company. It is focused on the exploration, development, and production of light oil and liquids-rich natural gas. The company organizes its business under two operational segments, Light Oil and Thermal Oil. It generates maximum revenue from the Thermal Oil segment. Thermal Oil includes the exploration, development, and production of bitumen from sand and carbonate rock formations located in the Athabasca region of Northern Alberta.

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