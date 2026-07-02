Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.6667.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATKR. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Atkore in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Atkore from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Atkore from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Atkore from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th.

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Atkore Stock Down 4.4%

ATKR stock opened at $72.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Atkore has a 1 year low of $53.49 and a 1 year high of $90.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -20.30 and a beta of 1.68.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Atkore had a negative net margin of 4.19% and a positive return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $731.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Atkore has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.050-5.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atkore will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atkore Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Atkore's payout ratio is presently -36.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atkore

In related news, Director Justin A. Kershaw sold 2,799 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.67, for a total value of $206,202.33. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,998.70. This trade represents a 13.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 3,299 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $242,839.39. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,063 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,256,007.43. This represents a 16.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atkore

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATKR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 61.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 644 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 116,830 shares of the company's stock worth $7,009,000 after purchasing an additional 16,028 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Atkore by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 29,363 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 10,972 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Atkore during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Atkore during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $467,000.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore International Group Inc NYSE: ATKR is a diversified global manufacturer of electrical raceway and mechanical products, serving a broad range of end markets including commercial construction, industrial facilities and energy infrastructure. The company's electrical product portfolio encompasses conduit, tubing, fittings, connectors and cable management systems designed for use in residential, commercial and industrial wiring applications. On the mechanical side, Atkore offers pipe support solutions, seismic bracing, HVAC hangers and other mechanical products that address critical building and process piping needs.

Founded as a family-owned business before its reorganization into a standalone public company in 2016, Atkore has grown through both organic investment and targeted acquisitions.

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