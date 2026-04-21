Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Upgraded by Rothschild & Co Redburn to "Strong-Buy" Rating

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Rothschild & Co Redburn from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

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Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ATLKY. Pareto Securities cut shares of Atlas Copco from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Atlas Copco from a "strong-buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Atlas Copco from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

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Atlas Copco Price Performance

Atlas Copco stock opened at $20.94 on Monday. Atlas Copco has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $22.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.68 billion. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 15.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco is a Sweden-based industrial group that develops, manufactures and services equipment and solutions for professional customers in a broad range of industries. The company's core activities center on compressed air and gas systems, vacuum solutions, construction and mining equipment, industrial tools and assembly systems, and power and flow equipment. Products and services span new-equipment sales, aftermarket parts, maintenance and technical support aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and safety for industrial operations.

Key product categories include stationary and portable air compressors, air treatment and gas generation systems, industrial vacuum pumps, generators and light towers, drilling rigs and rock excavation equipment for mining and construction, as well as electric and pneumatic tools and automated assembly systems for manufacturing.

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