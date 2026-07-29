Atmos Energy (ATO) to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Atmos Energy to post earnings of $1.34 per share and revenue of $909.0580 million for the quarter. Atmos Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.500 EPS. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.10. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Atmos Energy to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ATO opened at $179.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.60. The business's 50 day moving average price is $173.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.92. Atmos Energy has a 52 week low of $154.53 and a 52 week high of $192.51.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. Atmos Energy's payout ratio is presently 49.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATO. Weiss Ratings lowered Atmos Energy from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $184.00 to $183.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $192.00 to $184.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $186.92.

Read Our Latest Report on Atmos Energy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atmos Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATO. DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 625.8% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 203.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 276 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company's stock.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation NYSE: ATO is a U.S.-based natural-gas utility that primarily focuses on the regulated distribution of natural gas. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company operates through local distribution systems to deliver natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial and electric generation customers. Atmos's core activities include pipeline operations, gas distribution, system maintenance and reliability programs designed to ensure safe and continuous service to its customers.

The company's services encompass gas delivery, system integrity and maintenance, storage and transmission connections, and customer-facing programs such as billing, conservation initiatives and energy-efficiency offerings.

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